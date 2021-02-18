Enbridge Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enbridge in a report released on Monday, February 15th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.49. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

ENB has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$51.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on Enbridge to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.06.

ENB opened at C$43.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.34. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$33.06 and a 1 year high of C$55.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.57, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$88.74 billion and a PE ratio of 45.64.

In other Enbridge news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.34, for a total value of C$110,071.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,838,668.90. Also, Director Albert Monaco sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.45, for a total value of C$178,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 920,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$39,997,767.15. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,929 shares of company stock worth $505,376.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 337.50%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

