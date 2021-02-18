ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENGGY. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENGGY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.41. 45,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,468. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.60. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $14.22.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

