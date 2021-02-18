EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMQQ. Capital One Financial Corp lifted its holdings in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 26,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period.

EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock opened at $80.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.71. EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $81.73.

