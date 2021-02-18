Employers (NYSE:EIG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.05 EPS

Employers (NYSE:EIG) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Employers had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 11.32%.

EIG traded up $2.13 on Thursday, hitting $34.70. The company had a trading volume of 930 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,550. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.16. Employers has a 1-year low of $25.53 and a 1-year high of $44.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of -0.03.

In related news, Director James R. Kroner bought 3,200 shares of Employers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,496.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,969 shares in the company, valued at $122,165.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,774 shares of company stock valued at $148,307. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Employers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

