Employers Holdings Inc. Purchases New Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 109.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $274,000. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $327,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 253.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $671,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,326,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MS. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.05.

MS stock opened at $75.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $77.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

