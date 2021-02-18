Emgold Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) Short Interest Up 33.3% in January

Emgold Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 14th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EGMCF opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Emgold Mining has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05.

Emgold Mining Company Profile

Emgold Mining Corporation, a gold exploration and mine development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in western Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, tungsten, lead, copper, zinc, and other mineral deposits. The company's flagship property is the Golden Arrow consisting of 17 patented claims and 494 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 10,000 acres; the Buckskin Rawhide East property comprising 48 unpatented mineral claims covering an area of 960 acres; the New York Canyon property consisting of 21 patented mineral claims and 60 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 1,500 acres; the Mindora property comprising 12 unpatented and 18 unpatented mining claims; the Buckskin Rawhide West consisting of 21 mineral claims; and the Koegel Rawhide property comprising 36 unpatented lode claims covering an area of 720 acres located in Nevada, the United States.

