Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 31.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 36.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 143.8% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.77. 34,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,710,405. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $87.07. The company has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.43.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Several brokerages have commented on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

