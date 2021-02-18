Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Position Reduced by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 36.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 143.8% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $84.87 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $87.07. The firm has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.81 and a 200-day moving average of $74.43.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

