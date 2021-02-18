Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EMRAF. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Emera from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Emera from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Emera from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Emera in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Emera from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.43.

Shares of OTCMKTS EMRAF opened at $40.26 on Wednesday. Emera has a fifty-two week low of $29.37 and a fifty-two week high of $46.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.56.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

