eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $4.53, but opened at $3.98. eMagin shares last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 27,165 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 120,218 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $532,565.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,860,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,242,590.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 205,252 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $556,232.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,283,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,478,287.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,667,759 shares of company stock worth $5,134,269. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29. The company has a market cap of $301.05 million, a P/E ratio of -32.35 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMAN. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eMagin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eMagin by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 16,023 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of eMagin by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 40,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of eMagin in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eMagin by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 17,420 shares during the period. 10.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eMagin Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super eXtended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

