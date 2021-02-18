eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Ltd Ginola Sells 19,556 Shares of Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 19,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $73,921.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,860,630 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,181.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ltd Ginola also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eMagin alerts:

On Tuesday, February 16th, Ltd Ginola sold 120,218 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $532,565.74.

EMAN opened at $4.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29. eMagin Co. has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $305.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.35 and a beta of 1.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMAN. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of eMagin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of eMagin in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of eMagin in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of eMagin by 358.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 75,237 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in eMagin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super eXtended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.