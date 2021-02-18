Ellevest Inc. Invests $46,000 in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,559 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries stock opened at $31.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. James Hardie Industries plc has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day moving average is $26.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 96.73 and a beta of 1.24.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 31.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that James Hardie Industries plc will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. James Hardie Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

