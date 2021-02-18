Ellevest Inc. Increases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 99.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 292,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,044,000 after acquiring an additional 158,851 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $110.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.38. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $50.97 and a twelve month high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

