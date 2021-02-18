Ellevest Inc. Increases Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 284.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 72.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,017,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,496,000 after purchasing an additional 848,740 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.7% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,132,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,176,000 after buying an additional 162,195 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,796,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 935,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,049,000 after buying an additional 25,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 686,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,157,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BMRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.91.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $133,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,369,306.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 18,167 shares of company stock worth $1,534,515 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

BMRN opened at $85.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.25 and a 1-year high of $131.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.70.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.