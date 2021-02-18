Ellevest Inc. Has $44,000 Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 56.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,032 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BK. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BK opened at $42.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $46.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.80.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

