Ellevest Inc. Cuts Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Ellevest Inc. cut its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 88.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,756 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in YETI by 0.5% in the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in YETI by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in YETI by 4.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in YETI in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in YETI by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 99,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on YETI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised shares of YETI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.53.

YETI stock opened at $67.65 on Thursday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $80.89. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.73, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.56 and a 200 day moving average of $59.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other YETI news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 2,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $159,526.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total transaction of $1,478,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,814,912.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,068 shares of company stock valued at $9,247,359. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

