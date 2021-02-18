Ellevest Inc. Boosts Stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 756.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in National Grid by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in National Grid by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $443,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in National Grid by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its stake in National Grid by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 14,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Grid alerts:

NGG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of NGG opened at $60.29 on Thursday. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $44.29 and a 1-year high of $69.08. The stock has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.78.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.