Elk River Wealth Management LLC Takes $299,000 Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM opened at $57.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.38. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.