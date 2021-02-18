Elk River Wealth Management LLC Invests $145,000 in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphatec by 49.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,625 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,237,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alphatec in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Alphatec by 316.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 8,420 shares during the last quarter. 31.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphatec alerts:

ATEC stock opened at $16.43 on Thursday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.24.

ATEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, December 21st. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphatec from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Alphatec Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.