Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.80

Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$25.80 and last traded at C$12.16, with a volume of 1148506 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.23.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EFN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cormark upgraded shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from a “reduce” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.41, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a current ratio of 12.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 110.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.15.

In other Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) news, Senior Officer David Colman sold 27,224 shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.73, for a total value of C$155,993.52.

About Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

