Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,990 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Electronic Arts by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 310 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.23.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.64, for a total value of $792,524.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,502,914.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 111,925 shares of company stock valued at $16,320,975 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EA stock opened at $145.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Article: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.