Electroneum (ETN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.39 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 18th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 97.4% against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $139.82 million and $2.39 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000181 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 55.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,235,808,023 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

