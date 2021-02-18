electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Trading Down 5.7%

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR)’s stock price was down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.68 and last traded at $2.79. Approximately 1,179,273 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,538,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ECOR shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a report on Friday, November 13th. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on electroCore in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. electroCore has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.07.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $126.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in electroCore during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in electroCore during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in electroCore during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in electroCore during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in electroCore by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 41,198 shares during the period. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of patient administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

