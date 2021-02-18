Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elanco Animal Health Incorporated operates as an animal health care company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for companion and food animals. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is based in Greenfield, United States. “

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

ELAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut Elanco Animal Health from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays cut Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.28.

Shares of NYSE ELAN traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.04. 3,995,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,895,341. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $34.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.70, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.75.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $1,626,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 35.5% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.9% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 43,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 159.4% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 40,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.