Ekso Bionics’ (EKSO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Aegis

Aegis restated their buy rating on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ekso Bionics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Ekso Bionics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ EKSO opened at $9.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average of $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.70. Ekso Bionics has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis acquired a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Ekso Bionics by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ekso Bionics by 54,764.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 153,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ekso Bionics by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 33,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. It primarily offers EksoNR, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a full weight-bearing, reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke; and EksoUE, a wearable assistive device that helps to reduce the effect of gravity on the wearer's shoulders and arms, as well as reduce fatigue while rehabilitation sessions to achieve a larger active range of motion.

