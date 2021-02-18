Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EIX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Edison International by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,832,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,866,000 after purchasing an additional 868,333 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,858,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,864,000 after purchasing an additional 695,568 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Edison International by 161.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 593,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,175,000 after acquiring an additional 366,490 shares in the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,360,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 20.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,629,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,826,000 after acquiring an additional 276,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

EIX opened at $56.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.06 and its 200-day moving average is $57.79. Edison International has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $78.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.38%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

