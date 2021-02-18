Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust (LON:EWI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $425.12

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 425.12 ($5.55) and last traded at GBX 423 ($5.53), with a volume of 3031995 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 417 ($5.45).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 388.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 322.81.

In related news, insider Helen James bought 5,261 shares of Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 380 ($4.96) per share, with a total value of £19,991.80 ($26,119.41). Also, insider Mungo Wilson bought 34,336 shares of Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 369 ($4.82) per share, for a total transaction of £126,699.84 ($165,534.15).

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

