Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas (CVE:EOG) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd (CVE:EOG) fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. 25,861 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 104,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.38. The firm has a market cap of C$75.73 million and a P/E ratio of -20.50.

About Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas (CVE:EOG)

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds a working interest in the Orinduik block in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; a 25% working interest in the Cooper block covering 1,100 kilometers located in Namibia; and interests in four offshore petroleum licenses totaling approximately 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.