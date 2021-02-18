EBOS Group Limited (ASX:EBO) Increases Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

EBOS Group Limited (ASX:EBO) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.3512 per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from EBOS Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.32.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
EBOS Group Company Profile
