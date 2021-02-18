EBOS Group Limited (ASX:EBO) Increases Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

EBOS Group Limited (ASX:EBO) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.3512 per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from EBOS Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.32.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

EBOS Group Company Profile

EBOS Group Limited engages in the marketing, wholesale, and distribution of healthcare, medical, pharmaceutical, consumer, and animal care products in Australia and New Zealand. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Animal Care. The company provides healthcare logistics; medication management solutions; pharmacy management software; loyalty, generics, compliance, business intelligence, and store software services; and multi-brand retail pharmacy services.

