Ebang International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:EBON)

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 13,831 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,224% compared to the typical volume of 1,045 put options.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ebang International in the fourth quarter worth $4,017,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ebang International by 2,440.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 141,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 135,535 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Ebang International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ebang International in the third quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ebang International by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBON opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47. Ebang International has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $14.95.

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of Bitcoin mining machines and telecommunication products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It provides application-specific integrated circuit based Bitcoin mining machines; and Bitcoin mining machine accessories, as well as ancillary services to assist its customers operations.

