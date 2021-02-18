Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $111.18

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $111.18 and last traded at $110.82, with a volume of 2761 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.23.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.83.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.
In other Eastman Chemical news, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $1,850,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,368. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,732,847.48. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,027 shares of company stock valued at $6,828,642. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 17.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,287,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $947,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,475 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3,495.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,888,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585,391 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,219,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $924,558,000 after purchasing an additional 92,299 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,292,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,860,000 after purchasing an additional 168,096 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,208,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,526,000 after buying an additional 52,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.
About Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)
Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.
