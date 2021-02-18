Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eastern Bankshares Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial and small business customers. It provides banking, trust, and investment services, as well as insurance services, through its full-service bank branches and insurance offices. Eastern Bankshares Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastern Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Eastern Bankshares has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $17.05.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $153.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.17 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $474,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,038,000.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

