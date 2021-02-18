Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.19

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 560753 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.15. The company has a market cap of C$17.87 million and a PE ratio of 13.46.

About Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL)

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. It explores for gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth mineral projects in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Plains Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Plains Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.