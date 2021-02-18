Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.19

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 560753 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a market capitalization of C$17.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.15.

About Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL)

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. It explores for gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth mineral projects in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Plains Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Plains Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.