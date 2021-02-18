Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th.
Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 23.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Dynex Capital has a payout ratio of 80.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.8%.
Shares of Dynex Capital stock opened at $18.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24. Dynex Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average of $16.89.
In related news, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 5,602 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,995.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 339,544 shares in the company, valued at $6,060,860.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Benedetti acquired 2,801 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 158,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,173.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 9,523 shares of company stock worth $169,986 over the last 90 days. 3.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Dynex Capital in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Dynex Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Jonestrading upped their price target on Dynex Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.
Dynex Capital Company Profile
Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.
