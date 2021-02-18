Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 23.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Dynex Capital has a payout ratio of 80.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.8%.

Shares of Dynex Capital stock opened at $18.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24. Dynex Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average of $16.89.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 155.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Dynex Capital will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 5,602 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,995.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 339,544 shares in the company, valued at $6,060,860.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Benedetti acquired 2,801 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 158,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,173.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 9,523 shares of company stock worth $169,986 over the last 90 days. 3.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Dynex Capital in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Dynex Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Jonestrading upped their price target on Dynex Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

