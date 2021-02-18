DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Stake Lifted by Point View Wealth Management Inc.

Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in DXC Technology by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in DXC Technology by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in DXC Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 271,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $393,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 9,500 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $249,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of DXC Technology stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.64. The stock had a trading volume of 18,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,909,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.17. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

