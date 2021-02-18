Dusk Network (DUSK) Trading Up 50% Over Last 7 Days

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Dusk Network coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000416 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $64.03 million and $8.96 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 50% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00061721 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.94 or 0.00857432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006753 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00046372 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00026916 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,633.56 or 0.05029840 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00045128 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00015790 BTC.

Dusk Network is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,995,333 coins. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

