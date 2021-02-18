Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE.L) (LON:DUKE) Shares Gap Up to $28.50

Shares of Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE.L) (LON:DUKE) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.50 ($0.37), but opened at GBX 29.75 ($0.39). Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE.L) shares last traded at GBX 29.90 ($0.39), with a volume of 1,103,220 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 33 ($0.43) price target on shares of Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE.L) in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a current ratio of 56.31, a quick ratio of 49.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.67. The firm has a market cap of £77.37 million and a PE ratio of -8.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 27.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 26.19.

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

