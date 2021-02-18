DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $92.76

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $92.76 and last traded at $92.45, with a volume of 35664 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.09.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DSV Panalpina A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 55.48 and a beta of 1.03.

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and sea-air freight services; standard sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

