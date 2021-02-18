DREP Hits Market Capitalization of $31.22 Million (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. During the last seven days, DREP has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DREP coin can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DREP has a total market cap of $31.22 million and $3.67 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DREP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00062546 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $466.58 or 0.00901600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006852 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00029873 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000230 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00045648 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.72 or 0.05066053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00048618 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00016358 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,987,164,299 coins. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP

DREP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.