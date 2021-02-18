Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush

Investment analysts at Wedbush began coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DFH. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DFH opened at $26.14 on Thursday. Dream Finders Homes has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $31.98.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

