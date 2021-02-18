DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DRDGOLD is a medium-sized, unhedged gold producer with investments in South Africa and Australasia. Incontrovertibly bullish about its product, the company has recently concluded extensive refocusing of its gold interests. “

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on DRDGOLD from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

DRD traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,973. DRDGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $662.17 million, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average is $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in DRDGOLD by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in DRDGOLD by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in DRDGOLD by 31.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 17,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in DRDGOLD by 14.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the period. 15.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

