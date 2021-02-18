DPRating Price Reaches $0.0003 (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. DPRating has a total market cap of $645,098.48 and approximately $38,398.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DPRating has traded up 20.7% against the dollar. One DPRating token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00061977 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $453.95 or 0.00873315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006721 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00030520 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00044604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,565.09 or 0.04934777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00049642 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00017311 BTC.

DPRating Profile

DPRating (CRYPTO:RATING) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 tokens. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Token Trading

DPRating can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DPRating using one of the exchanges listed above.

