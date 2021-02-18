Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.45.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $2,915,010.00. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $4,160,018.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,359,393.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $990,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dover by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.06. The stock had a trading volume of 10,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,992. Dover has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $130.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.27.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dover will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

