Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Makes New Investment in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vericel by 5.6% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 106,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,131,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Vericel by 70.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $51.15 on Thursday. Vericel Co. has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $53.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,115,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.81.

A number of research firms recently commented on VCEL. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Vericel from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $412,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,647.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

