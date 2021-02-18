Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Invests $217,000 in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 570.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 20,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,245,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,850,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,027 shares of company stock valued at $6,828,642 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

NYSE:EMN opened at $110.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.71. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $111.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

