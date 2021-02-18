Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $255,000 Stock Position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TUP. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,864,000 after acquiring an additional 162,266 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,089,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after buying an additional 64,671 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 238.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 174,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after buying an additional 122,748 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 81,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TUP shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.45.

Shares of TUP stock opened at $32.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day moving average of $27.34. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.82 and a beta of 3.01. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.