Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Rating Increased to Hold at TD Securities

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of DIIBF stock opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.21. Dorel Industries has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $12.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.77.
Dorel Industries Company Profile
