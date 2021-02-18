DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.75) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for DoorDash’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.82) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.59). The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.57) to ($0.99). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DoorDash.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on DoorDash from $157.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson downgraded DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.33.

Shares of NYSE:DASH traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $200.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,544. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.83. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $135.38 and a fifty-two week high of $256.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

