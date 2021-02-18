Donald Anthony Demarinis Sells 8,000 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 8,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $452,000.00.

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $55.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.23. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $57.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.64 and a beta of 1.41.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 million. Agilysys’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Agilysys during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AGYS. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Agilysys from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. National Securities lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.20.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

